Cullman man arrested on child pornography charges

25-year-old Ethan Edward Richardson was arrested on Wednesday on multiple charges related to child pornography.(Cullman Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - One man is in custody for multiple charges related to child pornography.

Ethan Edward Richardson, 25, of Cullman, was arrested on Wednesday, February 22 and charged with production of child pornography, possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal surveillance.

Authorities say the charges stem from an incident that took place at the south Cullman Walmart on February 4.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges may follow.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

