Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Holly Pond house fire

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Holly Pond on Wednesday.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a home on County Road 1728 in Holly Pond around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22. Kilpatrick confirmed the bodies will be sent for autopsy.

According to family members at the scene, four people were in the home, including two grandparents and a father and son.

Kilpatrick confirmed that Michael Olinger, 37, and Deborah Olinger, 64, were killed in the fire. The grandfather was transported to a Birmingham hospital with severe injuries.

The cause of death for both people is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

