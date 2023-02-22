City of Birmingham receives $8.4 million for Emergency Rental Assistance program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new help available if you’re struggling paying rent in Birmingham.

City leaders have just announced millions more in funding to its Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Birmingham’s Emergency Rental Assistance program has already helped thousands of families and this latest round of money will help many more get back on their feet.

City leaders said Birmingham’s Emergency Rental assistance program is recognized as one of the most effect in the country providing assistance to the tune of $15 million so far.

“We’ve used the money thus far to support over 2,500 families and we’re just looking forward to being able to increase that number.”

Director of Community Development for the City of Birmingham, Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas said city leaders have been good stewards over the money, which is why the program is getting funding for the fourth time.

“And that’s thanks to our partners at Aletha House and MoCaFi we’ve been able to get his additional $8.4 million, which is going to go to serving additional families here in the City of Birmingham,” Dr. Venable-Thomas explained.

She said this money will give the city another opportunity to support neighbors who have not had access to this money before, as well as those who may need additional support to stay in their homes.

“This money is for emergency rental assistance so it can go toward rent, utilities, etc. So those things that are really critical to people being able to remain in place and live healthfully and happily and so it’s really important that we’re able to provide this,” Dr. Venable-Thomas said.

To qualify for this assistance, you must be able to prove that you are having a financial hardship, and that you live in the City of Birmingham.

For more information about this program and details on how to apply, visit the city’s rental assistance website here, or call (205) 254-2309.

