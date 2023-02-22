Cahaba Valley Fire District looking to raise fire dues to keep stations operating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cahaba Valley Fire District is asking residents to pay more in dues each year in order to keep their four stations open and operating efficiently.

The district cut 12 firefighter positions and stopped an ambulance last year to try save money, but it wasn’t enough. Chief Buddy Wilks said without more money coming in, they’ll have to cut back even more.

Dozens of people were inside the Double Oak Community Church to listen to the department explain why they need this money and what will happen to fire response times if they don’t get it. There will be a special election vote on March 21 for residents serviced by the district and there will be multiple options on the ballot.

One option the department is asking for is a $125 increase in dues for residential homes and a 23.5% increase for apartments and businesses. That would be in addition to current dues being paid, which are based on property values. The second option is a nine percent increase in dues for four years. Alabama laws allow the district to increase fees by five percent each year. This option would allow for an additional four percent increase. The $125 increase would be to focus on firefighter pay and the nine percent increase would help them keep up with inflation.

Fire District Chief Buddy Wilks said the department is seeing an increase in call volume by more than 400 calls, but is operating right now with only two firefighters per truck. He said that is decreasing their efficiency and response times by 30% Wilks said they saw a 38% turnover rate since February 2022, because their pay is not competitive with the rest of the nearby areas. 73% of their calls are medical emergencies, so Wilks said it’s crucial they get another ambulance. The department sold a 2017 ladder truck and bought a used 2004 ladder truck. Wilks said this freed up $100,000.

He said there are eight new developments coming to the area, which means their calls for service will increase. Wilks said the proposed dues increase would also help them hire more firefighters, by putting them at a competitive rate. He said without it, one of their four stations will likely close.

“It boils down to personnel cuts,” Wilks said. “If we can’t raise pay, we would have to cut personnel again, and if that happens, we probably have to look at closing down one of our fire stations.”

“$125, that is nothing, nothing,” a resident in support of the proposed dues said. “When you look at everything you own in life.”

“If we vote all this to go through, and you pay is competitive with other districts, what stops them from saying ‘ok let’s increase it a little bit more.,’” a resident against the dues said. “We are still gonna be falling behind and you’re gonna be back here telling us again you need another increase. I just don’t see an end in sight.”

The vote is set for March 21, but if you have questions for the department about this proposed rate hike, they will be holding another town hall at the Double Oak Community Church on March 7.

Click here to read more on the district’s proposal.

