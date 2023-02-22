Birmingham’s $12 million road resurfacing plan set to start in March

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Better roads are coming to the City of Birmingham. Crews are set to start early next month on a new $12 million resurfacing project.

Paving crews are set to hit the streets in March 2023, and they are going to be resurfacing around 250 road segments across every district in the city.

Birmingham City Council is spending more on streets this year. This project is costing about $4 million more than the $8 million project in 2022. City leaders said the project will take months to complete, but the goal is to resurface around 43 miles of roadways.

There’s a list online to see if your street is getting paved and you should be getting a notice in the mail if you’re on the list. Crews will be focusing on neighborhood streets and some of the more dangerous roads and potholes that have been reported to them.

“If you keep driving and driving and don’t do resurfacing, then you’re just wearing it down,” Director of Birmingham’s Capital Projects Denise Bell said. “Then, we have potholes. We have people who have accidents, making claims all the time, and it is our responsibility as a city to make sure our roads are drivable, passable, and safe. That’s what we are doing.”

Click here for a map and a list of each road segment set to be resurfaced in 2023.

