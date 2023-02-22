Birmingham Water Works Board hears timeline for automated meter consultant hire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) is taking a step towards a potential major change in how they read your meters.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the board learned the utility is hoping to hire a consultant by late June that will help the water works manage the process of looking at a transition to AMR, or Automated Meter Infrastructure.

If the utility makes that change, it would move from reading your meters with human meter readers using handheld devices, to all new meters automatically sending in your meter readings wirelessly to a central system. AMR systems are designed to give the utility real-time data and more reliable and consistent meter readings.

The utility has studied the issue before, and the hiring of an AMR consultant is no guarantee the system would move forward with a project projected to cost tens of millions of dollars and take multiple years to implement. But there is new momentum behind the of examining AMR after the utility spent most of 2022 dealing with billing problems that affected almost half of its residential customers, causing tens of thousands of them to receive delayed or inaccurate bills.

The BWWB also learned from staff today that the utility’s management staff is recommending hiring two firms at a cost of around $446,000 to examine and improve the utility’s customer service operations and organizational structure.

