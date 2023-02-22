Birmingham Civil Rights Institute uses youth program to give teens a voice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children and teenagers in Birmingham are getting critical knowledge on civil rights history through the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. One of the main objectives is to fill in the gaps that schools are not able to cover, especially on local civil rights history.

“People here, they can embody the young people that in 1963, left their classrooms and decided to be a part of the struggle for civil and human rights in the city of Birmingham, Alabama. Those people 60 years ago made change. And these young people 60 years forward, are at the beginning of new change,” said Barry McNealy, Historical Content Expert at BCRI. And that change, he says, begins with learning lessons that go beyond the classroom.

“I learned some things that I wasn’t taught in school, which I really benefited from, because I got to tell other people about them,” said one alum of the program, Gabrielle Lando. Her twin also went through the program and said it expanded his knowledge about civil rights.

“Not only in Birmingham, but also you know, all around the South,” Gabriel Lando said. They get to hear some of that history firsthand from the generations that lived to see it happen.

“This is really something you can’t find anywhere else,” McNealy said.

Samantha Elliot Briggs is Vice President of Education at BCRI. Her own children did this summer program and are now ambassadors in their own communities.

“It helps the young people understand that, you know, they have a voice, that they have a responsibility to themselves, to their neighbors to their community, that they get the opportunity to feel empowered, to find out that even as a young person, you have the capacity to make a big difference,” Briggs said. She said at the very least—it’s the start of a conversation.

“We hope to, you know, through our programming provide those difficult conversations, courageous conversations,” Briggs said. She said she knows those conversations will not end with the 12-week program. One parent shared why they were enthusiastic to have their children apply and go through the program.

“You’re thinking about the society we live in right now... what’s happening around now and... around the world. Our kids don’t know what they know where they come from and what their background is... Being a part of this program helps with that,” said Thomas Lando.

Outings and college visits are also a part of the program. After it ends students become Docents in the institute.

