Auburn University’s annual Tiger Giving Day to raise funds for student projects

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is hosting its annual “Tiger Giving Day” Wednesday.

The 24-hour crowdfunding initiative works to raise money for more than 55 student projects that need private support to complete. Those projects range from the Shoe Design Workshop, that’s focused on bringing unique educational opportunities to students in under-represented high schools in Alabama, to Cooking with the Eagles, which teaches about nutrition and healthy food choices and how to plan and shop for those choices, to commemorating Alabama’s Black farm communities by installing historical markers at some of the least known historic landscapes in America.

This year, Tiger Giving Day provides a platform for grassroots-led projects that are integral to Auburn University’s land-grant mission. Donors can give to as many projects as they choose before 11:59 p.m. CST on Wednesday through TigerGiving.org and see the impact of their gifts through real-time updates.

The official hashtag for the event is #TigerGivingDay.

In 2022, more than 5,700 members of the Auburn Family supported the projects that meant the most to them. Since 2015, Tiger Giving Day donors have funded hundreds of projects for the university, benefiting its students, faculty and nearby communities.

