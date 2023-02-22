LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Auburn University’s annual Tiger Giving Day to raise funds for student projects

Auburn University is hosting its annual “Tiger Giving Day” Wednesday.
Auburn University is hosting its annual “Tiger Giving Day” Wednesday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is hosting its annual “Tiger Giving Day” Wednesday.

The 24-hour crowdfunding initiative works to raise money for more than 55 student projects that need private support to complete. Those projects range from the Shoe Design Workshop, that’s focused on bringing unique educational opportunities to students in under-represented high schools in Alabama, to Cooking with the Eagles, which teaches about nutrition and healthy food choices and how to plan and shop for those choices, to commemorating Alabama’s Black farm communities by installing historical markers at some of the least known historic landscapes in America.

This year, Tiger Giving Day provides a platform for grassroots-led projects that are integral to Auburn University’s land-grant mission. Donors can give to as many projects as they choose before 11:59 p.m. CST on Wednesday through TigerGiving.org and see the impact of their gifts through real-time updates.

The official hashtag for the event is #TigerGivingDay.

In 2022, more than 5,700 members of the Auburn Family supported the projects that meant the most to them. Since 2015, Tiger Giving Day donors have funded hundreds of projects for the university, benefiting its students, faculty and nearby communities.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
All three people died of natural causes.
Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help locating relatives of 3 people who recently died
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says
A Pinson man died after his car crashed into the bottom of a ravine.
Pinson man killed after car crashes into bottom of ravine
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Renovating water tower in Alabaster
Source: WBRC video
Could naloxone become an over-the-counter drug?
Historic Rickwood Field will receive $375,000 for capital improvements following Tuesday's vote
Two rival high schools honor Black History Month with a game of baseball at Rickwood Field
The head of Alabama’s troubled prison system said Wednesday that staffing remains “the number...
Alabama prison chief says lack of staffing remains top issue
Birmingham Water Works Board hears timeline for automated meter consultant hire