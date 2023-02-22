2 people found dead following Holly Pond house fire

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Holly Pond on Wednesday.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a home on County Road 1728 in Holly Pond around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22. Kilpatrick confirmed the bodies will be sent for autopsy.

According to family members at the scene, four people were in the home, including two grandparents and a father and son. The grandmother and father were killed in the fire and the grandfather was transported to a Birmingham hospital with severe injuries.

The cause of death for both people is unknown at this time.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.