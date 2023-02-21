Woman, 70, killed in Irondale crash

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 70-year-old woman from Birmingham died in a crash in Irondale.

The victim has been identified as Janice Boone Crutcher, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The crash happened February 17 on I-459 South at Interstate 20 East.

Crutcher was driving a Ford Fusion when she left the road and hit a bridge pillar.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

