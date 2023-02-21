LawCall
UAB announces 2023 football schedule

The season will be the first for the Blazers in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers have announced their upcoming schedule for 2023. The season will be the first for the Blazers in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

The Blazers’ schedule is highlighted by playing three reigning conference champions (Georgia, Tulane, UTSA) and the two-time defending national champions (Georgia). Furthermore, UAB will play host to fierce rival Memphis on Oct. 21, reigniting the Battle for the Bones rivalry.

This is the team’s first season in the AAC, and they will be lead by first-year head coach and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer.

See video below of UAB introducing Dilfer as their new head football coach:

They will be looking to improve on a campaign last year that saw them finish 7-6 overall with a Bahamas Bowl victory.

Full Schedule:

8/31 – North Carolina A&T (First Meeting)

9/9 – at Georgia Southern (UAB leads, 1-0)

9/16 – Louisiana (UAB leads, 4-3)

9/23 – at Georgia (Georgia leads, 3-0)

9/30 – at Tulane* (UAB leads, 6-5)

10/7 – USF* (Series tied, 1-1)

10/14 – at UTSA* (UAB leads, 4-3)

10/21 – Memphis* (UAB leads, 10-5)

10/28 – Bye

11/4 – Florida Atlantic* (FAU leads, 6-3)

11/11 – at Navy* (First Meeting)

11/18 – Temple* (First Meeting)

11/24 or 25 – at North Texas* (UAB leads, 6-1)

*AAC Game | Home games in bold

