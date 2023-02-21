LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Talking to your kids about Sextortion

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent report from the FBI shows an increase in Sextortion cases, specifically targeting young boys.

In these cases, predators pretend to be a young girl or boy and convince the child to send them explicit photos. Then, the scammer uses that as blackmail in exchange for money or gift cards.

“It’ll start off with something simple like ‘take your shirt off’ as a male. Or they’ll say ’take a picture in your bathing suit’ if it’s a female. And then it goes from there to ‘okay I got your picture in a bikini, I don’t think your youth pastor wants to see this, and if you don’t send me another picture, then I’m going to show him this picture,’” said Juvenile Court Attorney Patrick Caver.

Caver said these predators find minors by scrolling through profiles on apps, like Snapchat or Instagram. He said their activity especially picks up around the holidays because teenagers are getting money or gift cards as gifts.

“They look at when the child’s birthday is, they know they’ll get gift cards around their birthday. And they look at the kids that are most popular around the school system. Because those are the kids that have more to lose,” said Caver.

He recommends having an open conversation with your kids about the dangers of talking to strangers on the internet, and checking your child’s phone on a regular basis.

“The parent needs to explain to the children that ‘this is something I am giving you. I’m gonna check it all the time, I’m gonna look at it, I’m gonna know what your password is.’”

Signs that your child is being targeted include being more private about internet use, asking for gift cards if they never have before, and getting defensive when answering questions about their social media time.

If your child is a victim of Sextortion, report the incident to the police.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Birmingham PD investigating 3 teens shot at vacation rental
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Doster Chenault has been missing since leaving his Calera home at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Calera police locate missing teen
In a neighbor's doorbell camera video, you can hear a gunshot just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday....
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery; 2 teens in custody

Latest News

Birmingham PD looking for robbery suspect
Birmingham police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
Dog attack
Dog owners won’t be charged in attack that left 1 person injured
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey addressed supporters after winning reelection in the 2022 midterm election.
Over $500,000 granted to Alabama domestic violence shelters
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery mayor accuses nonprofit owner of extortion