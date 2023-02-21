‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ giveaway event

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - As parents and students get ready for prom season, a church in East Alabama is trying to make it a little easier this year with its dress giveaway.

Brunna Valley Baptist Church is hosting its third annual “Say Yes to the Dress” event.

Pastor Patrick Washington says all you have to do is show up in March, find your dress, shoes and jewelry and take it all home for free

“We’re here to give back,” says Pastor Washington. “That’s what the church is here for. So that’s just a part of giving back.”

Their goal with this one-stop shop is to make prom a night to remember by alleviating some of the costs and making sure these young ladies feel special.

“This is our third year because a lot of people can’t afford prom dresses or tuxedos during prom so we wanted to help them out,” says Pastor Washington.

Each year the event becomes larger, with more people donating dresses and accessories to girls traveling from all over the state to find their dresses.

“It’s been amazing,” says Pastor Washington. “We’ve had people from Hoover from Guntersville come to get dresses. It’s been amazing. They love it. We ask them to send us pictures and they do. We have a photo book that we try to keep. Yes we want the ladies to feel important”

They have about 85 dresses on hand now. Ladies can start shopping next month to find their dream dresses.

“First Saturday in March we’ll be giving away dresses you just come and sign up,” says Pastor Washington. “Come upstairs and get your size and go home. It’ll be going on all month and we will schedule a time for them to come and get their dress.”

They will host the giveaway and collect items until the end of May. If you’d like to donate, you can contact Brunna Valley Baptist Church at (256) 390-5995.

