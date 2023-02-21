Pinson man killed after car crashes into bottom of ravine

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A 47-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle wreck in Pinson.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. The crash happened February 20 in the 4600 block of Bud Holmes Road.

Authorities say the man was the only person in a Toyota Camry when it left the road and crashed into the bottom of a ravine.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

