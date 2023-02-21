LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pinson man killed after car crashes into bottom of ravine

A Pinson man died after his car crashed into the bottom of a ravine.
A Pinson man died after his car crashed into the bottom of a ravine.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - A 47-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle wreck in Pinson.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. The crash happened February 20 in the 4600 block of Bud Holmes Road.

escape room 2 123movies

Authorities say the man was the only person in a Toyota Camry when it left the road and crashed into the bottom of a ravine.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Birmingham PD investigating 3 teens shot at vacation rental
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Doster Chenault has been missing since leaving his Calera home at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Calera police locate missing teen
In a neighbor's doorbell camera video, you can hear a gunshot just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday....
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery; 2 teens in custody

Latest News

File photo of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during his 2022 Montgomery State of the City...
Montgomery mayor calls news conference about ‘heavily edited’ audio clips; claims ‘extorsion attempt’
Source: WBRC video
Talk to your kids about online predators
Janice Boone Crutcher died in a single-vehicle crash in Irondale.
Woman, 70, killed in Irondale crash
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Eric Joe Gregory. He was 38.
Leeds man killed in motorcycle crash