National Firefighter Challenge coming to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - An event that’s been around for years across the United States is coming to the City of Hoover for the first time.

The 2023 U.S. National Firefighter Challenge championship will bring 300 firefighters from around the country to showcase firefighters in action this September.

Although this is a free event, city leaders are telling me they are estimating a $500,000 economic impact from folks eating, shopping and staying in the city.

The City of Hoover is partnering with 2025 World Police and Fire Games to bring the national challenge to Hoover.

They will split the hosting fee with each paying $25,000, this will also serve as a kickoff event for the 2025 World Police and Fire Games which is coming to Birmingham.

The firefighter combat challenge is used to promote physical fitness within the fire department, showcase the fire fighters, their physical demands and what they do on a daily basis.

This particular combat challenge will be over a 5-day period that the Hoover Fire Chief Clay Bentley hopes will inspire young people to become a firefighters.

“Climbing a five-story tower, pulling hose, spraying water, dragging a mannequin,” Bentley said. “Those type of things and they are in full protective gear with an air pack and a mask just as they would when they are doing their job fighting a fire.”

Still no word on where this event will be taking place, but you can head over to the city’s website for updates.

