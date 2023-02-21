Multi-story bed and Breakfast coming to Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - You may recall a few weeks ago the City of Hoover voted yes on a short-term rental ordinance, blocking short term rentals from operating in a residential neighborhood, leaving them to multi-family or commercial spaces.

Jordan Hosey, a Hoover resident and real estate broker was a huge advocate for homeowners during discussions about the ordinance.

Since the vote, Hosey is working on a hotel and Airbnb hybrid option for visitors.

Hosey has had her eyes on the property since September, when she made her first offer.

After the ordinance was passed, she revisited the possibility of this type of project.

‘’I’m the first minority businesswomen who has created a business like this in city of Hoover outside of the big development moguls,” Hosey said. “So, I feel like I’m already coming into an uncharted territory especially with the bed and breakfast concept.”

Since word has gotten out, the response has been nothing but positive about the possible three to five multi story bed and breakfast with 17 executive suites that will hold roughly 10 people per suite.

“We haven’t had a roof top bar in the city of Hoover I don’t think ever,” Hosey said. “So, bring that rooftop bar, and have lodging and incorporate the gentlemen’s bar and lady spa and just have an overall encompassing spectrum between all those factors, it’s a tall drink of water but I think we can definitely do it.”

As they work with the city and build a team, Jordan is hopeful the right players will come together, to bring something unique to the city.

“This is not the consumer that falls off the place with a suitcase ready to go into an executive room with two beds and a tv,” Hosey said. “This is the consumer that is probably going to bring their mom or dad, their cousin, some siblings maybe a pet.”

The biggest challenge they have right now is working through the civil engineering plan, figuring out if the dirt will hold the building.

They have had some push back from community members about noise and security.

Hosey said they have had zero police involvement with any of their properties.

This new project will only accept travelers over the age of 25.

They plan to visit all the neighborhoods near the property so if anyone has any reservations or questions, contact them.

Next steps are to get the ground study complete and bring it to council for a public hearing and a vote.

