Montgomery mayor calls news conference about ‘heavily edited’ audio clips; claims ‘extorsion attempt’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has called a media availability session for noon Tuesday to discuss the weekend publication of profanity-laced audio clips in which he can be heard discussing the Black vote, white investment in the city, and Maxwell Gunter Air Force Base.

Reed’s office said he will “discuss the heavily edited audio clip,” which he said was recorded in 2020 but released by a “community member” years later after “an extorsion attempt.”

The news conference, which WSFA 12 News will carry live on air and online, follows Reed’s release of a statement late Monday night in which he stated:

“There is an audio clip that features me speaking privately with a member of the Montgomery community. This clip has been heavily edited and features carefully selected sound bites of my voice. The conversation was recorded without my knowledge or consent by this community member almost three years ago. “The meeting with this community member was prompted by our concerns about civil unrest in the immediate aftermath of the death of George Floyd. During this meeting, it became abundantly clear to me that this individual sought personal financial gain during a time of crisis in our city, state, and country. You have my word that no one in my administration will ever give in to a shakedown or extortion. “The mission of our administration is to bring more opportunity to each and every resident while making sure that Montgomery’s success is their success. As Mayor, I will continue working tirelessly for our citizens and not let distractions keep us from doing the business of the City. “I will be meeting with the media tomorrow to discuss this matter further.”

The recordings were uploaded to several social sites, including Facebook and YouTube, by a group calling itself “Montgomery Deserves Better.”

Reed’s statement indicates he was speaking “with a member of the Montgomery community,” not a group of people. The mayor did not release the name of the person he was speaking to.

Charles Lee, owner of the youth nonprofit That’s My Child, said he was in the room when Reed made the statements. Lee said a group of community activists, whom he declined to name, were meeting with the mayor following the death of George Floyd to discuss keeping peace in the city.

When asked why the 3-year-old audio was not released until now, Lee said everyone involved in the meeting made a pact to not release it until they all gave the green light to make it public. It’s unclear what prompted each to reach agreement on greenlighting the publication.

Lee said he did not record the audio and declined to say who did, though he seemed to imply more audio from the meeting would be released.

“You keep fighting us,” Lee said of the mayor. “You keep fighting the people that’s been trying to help you. So long, that’s it. People going to hear all the stuff on the tape. And I’m sure it’s going to all come out someday or whatever, but at the end of the day I know I’m going to be on the right side of it, fighting for the community where I’ve always done. And when people hear the rest of it, they’re going to see that I’ve always been fighting for this community.”

At this point, neither Lee nor anyone else has released a full, unedited version of the mayor’s secretly-recorded discussion. WSFA 12 News has made requests to Lee to hear them in their entirety.

In the first audio clip, the mayor can be heard saying the following:

“I can come smile. I don’t [expletive] have to do no [expletive] work. I don’t have to do no work systemically and I’m going to be fine. And guess what, I will always get 38 to 45% of the white vote. If I can get 30 to 45% of the white vote, I don’t [expletive] have to [expletive] get the black vote I got this past election and I’ll [expletive] win.”// “You got black city. That’s great. You can have all black everything and guess what, you won’t have green nothing.”// “If white, the white money thinks you aren’t looking after their [expletive] they will take their to Prattville. They will take their [expletive] to Pike Road and you won’t have [expletive].”

In the second audio clip, the mayor can be heard saying the following:

“I’m not going to tear up a single [expletive] conversation with the governor or lieutenant governor about Maxwell Gunter because guess what, I don’t know nobody who work at Maxwell Gunter except for the people I have to meet as the mayor. I don’t know nobody there. So if that [expletive] is so important to y’all, then y’all better do some [expletive] that’s important to me.”

In the third audio clip, the mayor can be heard saying the following:

“So what I’m going to tell Karen when I meet with them? Don’t ever [expletive] tell me that I’m on [expletive] TV. Every time I’m on [expletive] TV I get somebody from New York or LA calling me about how can their invest in [expletive] Montgomery. You think [expletive] round here gone invest in Montgomery? You think, I expect descendants of Confederate soldiers [expletive] invest in Montgomery. Beyond what’s good for them. Now they give you some charity. They give you some charity. Okay. they’ll do that. That’s nice. Okay. They’ll do some little nice over here at Valiant Cross where I’m on board. But ah they will really invest in systemic chance [expletive], [expletive] nah they’re not gone invest in it. So don’t ever mix up what I’m doing there. There is a… you haven’t.. you haven’t seen a scientist as diabolical as me cause no one has come into this with what I have I got 45 years of being my dad’s son who was sitting in at 19.”

WSFA 12 News reached out to all nine Montgomery city councilmembers. Some declined to comment, while others did not respond to requests. Other councilmembers did offer their reactions to the mayor’s audio.

“I have received many inquiries from constituents regarding the tapes released last night. Community members are rightfully concerned by several of the comments allegedly offered by Mayor Reed in the recordings in question,” District 7 Montgomery City Councilman Clay McInnis said. “In the interest of maintaining the public trust, I strongly urge our Mayor and his office to offer a swift and direct explanation regarding this development.”

“We’re all shocked,” added District 2 Montgomery City Councilman Brantley Lyons. “We’re just like eyeballs wide-open, can’t believe, you know, what we saw, and what we heard.” Lyons added “we certainly don’t agree with any of those comments that were, that were made,” stressing the city council does not stand behind it.

“After hearing the alleged recordings of Mayor Reed’s conversations, I am shocked, deeply concerned, and incredibly disheartened,” said District 1 Montgomery City Councilman Ed Grimes, who also comments on the mayor’s mention of Maxwell Air Force Base.

“My family has close ties to the military, as do a lot of other people in the River Region,” Grimes stated. “Maxwell-Gunter AFB is a huge economic driver in the River Region and a great community partner! But the most important reason I hold Maxwell-Gunter AFB, and the individuals that work there, in such high regard, is that these are the individuals that fight and work to maintain the freedoms that we all enjoy.”

Reed, who is currently in his first term as Montgomery’s first Black mayor, was sworn into office in 2019 after winning more than 67% of the vote.

Reed had previously made history as Montgomery County’s first Black probate judge, as well as its youngest, in 2012. He went on to win an unopposed re-election to the office in 2018 before setting his sights on city hall.

The release of the audio comes just months before Montgomery residents will go to the polls to elect their choices for the city’s next mayor and city council members.

