Man arrested for possession of obscene material depicting children

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested in Jasper last week on multiple counts of possession of obscene material depicting children, according to the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

Officers served 62-year-old Ralph Allan White with felony warrants at a location in Jasper. Officials say the charges include eight counts of possessing obscene material depicting child sexual abuse.

We’re told the investigation began in March 2021 when White was living at a residence in the 17000 block of U.S. Highway 43 in Northport.

White was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on February 17 with a bond set at $120,000.

The Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force in their investigation.

