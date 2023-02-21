LawCall
Lower wages linked to higher mortality risk, study says

A study found low wages are linked with an elevated mortality risk for middle-aged workers in U.S.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) – Middle-aged workers who tend to earn low wages have a higher mortality risk, according to a new study.

Researchers tracked employment and health metrics for about 4,000 workers in the U.S. over a 12-year period.

The participants were all at least 50 years old when the study began and in their 60s by the end of the study.

Workers with a sustained history of low wages were 38% more likely to die over the course of 12 years than those who never experienced low-wage earning.

Low wages are considered annual income below the poverty line for a family of four.

The mortality risk was more than twice as high for workers with unstable employment and sustained low wages.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

