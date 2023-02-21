Leeds man killed in motorcycle crash

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Leeds.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Eric Joe Gregory. He was 38.

The crash happened February 17 at 9:27 a.m. on Ashville Road at Lane Drive. Gregory died at UAB.

Authorities say he was the only person on the motorcycle when it left the road and hit a viaduct.

The Leeds Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.