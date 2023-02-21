LawCall
Leeds man killed in motorcycle crash

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Eric Joe Gregory. He was 38.
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Eric Joe Gregory. He was 38.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Leeds.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Eric Joe Gregory. He was 38.

The crash happened February 17 at 9:27 a.m. on Ashville Road at Lane Drive. Gregory died at UAB.


Authorities say he was the only person on the motorcycle when it left the road and hit a viaduct. 

The Leeds Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

