LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help locating relatives of 3 people who recently died

All three people died of natural causes.
All three people died of natural causes.(Jefferson Co. Coroner's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for your help finding the families of four people who recently died.

Vickie Jo Franks, 63, of Birmingham was found in her apartment January 4 in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue North. She died at UAB Hospital that same day. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Franks died of natural causes.

Records show Franks has an adult son and has a former spouse, Roger Dale Arnold, who possibly lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Ricky Bryant Pelt, 45, of Fairfield was found February 7 on 38th Street at Court G. He died at Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Pelt was found by a passerby unresponsive and laying in bushes. An autopsy found no signs of trauma or foul play.

According to records, Pelt reported a past home in the 6800 block of Holland Avenue in Birmingham.

Sylvia Jane Goodwin, 76, of Birmingham was found in the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South, February 11.

Godwin was found unresponsive by Eastview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center staff, where she has been a tenant since July 2018.

The coroner says she died of natural causes. There is not a picture of Goodwin available.

Records show she reported a past home in the 1000 block of 1st Street in Opelika.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The couple had back to back pregnancies with identical twins.
Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Birmingham PD investigating 3 teens shot at vacation rental
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times
Doster Chenault has been missing since leaving his Calera home at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Calera police locate missing teen
In a neighbor's doorbell camera video, you can hear a gunshot just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday....
15-year-old killed in attempted armed robbery; 2 teens in custody

Latest News

The season will be the first for the Blazers in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
UAB announces 2023 football schedule
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery mayor calls news conference about ‘heavily edited’ audio clips; claims ‘extortion attempt’
Source: WBRC video
Talk to your kids about online predators
A Pinson man died after his car crashed into the bottom of a ravine.
Pinson man killed after car crashes into bottom of ravine