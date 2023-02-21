Jefferson Co. Coroner needs help locating relatives of 3 people who recently died

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for your help finding the families of four people who recently died.

Vickie Jo Franks, 63, of Birmingham was found in her apartment January 4 in the 2300 block of 5th Avenue North. She died at UAB Hospital that same day. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says Franks died of natural causes.

Records show Franks has an adult son and has a former spouse, Roger Dale Arnold, who possibly lives in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Ricky Bryant Pelt, 45, of Fairfield was found February 7 on 38th Street at Court G. He died at Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Pelt was found by a passerby unresponsive and laying in bushes. An autopsy found no signs of trauma or foul play.

According to records, Pelt reported a past home in the 6800 block of Holland Avenue in Birmingham.

Sylvia Jane Goodwin, 76, of Birmingham was found in the 7700 block of 4th Avenue South, February 11.

Godwin was found unresponsive by Eastview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center staff, where she has been a tenant since July 2018.

The coroner says she died of natural causes. There is not a picture of Goodwin available.

Records show she reported a past home in the 1000 block of 1st Street in Opelika.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.