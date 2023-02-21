First Alert for scattered showers Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day cloudy and very warm. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing widespread clouds with some scattered showers across the Southeast. We had some rain earlier in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. We are now watching another batch of showers in west Alabama that is moving eastward along I-20 as of 5 AM. It is all associated with a weak cold front that is stalling across our area. This boundary will stall and slowly shift northwards as a warm front later today providing us a chance for scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. I think our best chance for rain will occur this morning, but showers will remain possible this afternoon and evening. We are forecasting a 50% chance for rain today. Best chance will be along and south of I-20 today. We will likely stay cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. It won’t be as breezy today with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, we will hold on to a 20-30% chance for widely scattered showers. Temperatures will likely cool into the mid 60s at 7-8 PM. Winds will likely increase tonight at 10-15 mph.

Near-Record Warmth Possible Wednesday and Thursday: The big story this week is the unusually warm temperatures expected across the state. We normally see highs in the lower 60s for this time of the year, but we could end up 20 degrees above average tomorrow and especially on Thursday. Our weather models are trending slightly cooler with our high temperatures, but we still have a chance to see highs in the upper 70s to near 80°F tomorrow afternoon. We will likely end up mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for an isolated shower. It will be very breezy Wednesday afternoon and evening with southerly winds at 10-20 mph. We could see winds increase Wednesday night to 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The wind and cloud cover will keep our morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s Wednesday night. Thursday could end up as our warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 80s.

Next Big Thing: The big story by the end of the week is the arrival of a cold front that will likely cool us down Friday. We are watching a cold front that is forecast to move into Central Alabama Thursday night. It could increase our rain chances a little to 30%. Cooler air is forecast to move into Central Alabama Friday morning with temperatures in the mid 50s north to lower 60s to the south. Friday afternoon will likely end up cloudy with a chance for widely scattered showers. Most of the rain that falls will end up light. Temperatures will likely cool into the low to mid 60s Friday afternoon. It will not surprise me if temperatures remain in the upper 50s for parts of North Alabama as northerly winds bring in some colder air. Friday will likely end up very breezy with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. I recommend keeping a light jacket with you Friday as temperatures cool and winds pick up.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend forecast remains tricky as the models continue to show a chance for showers across the northern half of the state. I think if we see any rain Saturday, it will be in north Alabama and into some of our northern counties like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee. Temperatures over the weekend will likely climb into the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Rain chances have lowered a little for Sunday, with rain chances at 20% mainly in north Alabama. Don’t be surprised if the rain chances change as we get closer to the weekend. It can be very tricky to determine rain chances when it comes to stalled boundaries. Confidence has increased for rain and storm chances next Monday as a cold front moves into the state. I think our best chance for rain and storms will likely occur next Monday evening and into Monday night. Rain chance at 40-50%. The cold front will likely provide us drier and slightly cooler temperatures for the middle of next week. High temperatures next week are forecast to remain above average with most of us in the 70s. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Tuesday.

