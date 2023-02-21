LawCall
Crime Stoppers working to boost outreach and provide a voice to victims’ families

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is working right now to ensure your safety. The organization is participating in several events aimed at fighting and solving crimes.

They’re hosting a number of events over the next two months but they are also working on new community partnerships.

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama is a prime example, especially considering the series of robberies that has rocked the Hispanic community over the last six months.

HICA President Carlos Aleman tells me they are both looking to strengthen the partnership and that they have a meeting scheduled for the weeks ahead.

Crime Stoppers is also working to grow their investigator luncheon, a time when investigators get together to share tips, discuss cases and ways to fight crime in the community.

They are inviting investigators from eight different counties to gather on Wednesday, and Program Coordinator Ken Atkinson believes this will be one of their biggest events yet.

“Chances are whatever is happening in one city is likely happening in another. So if we can get all those investigators together talking, sharing information, I think we will be able to solve a whole lot more crime,” said Atkinson.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is also planning “Heart in the Park” for April at the new City Walk amenity.

The event is designed to give a voice to the families of violent crime victims. They hope to provide resources to those who are hurting and that the spotlight will encourage those with information to call in with tips on any cold cases.

