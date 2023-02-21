City of Birmingham working on drainage system, inlet repairs to help prevent flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham leaders are working to address flooding by repairing hundreds of inlets around the city.

Birmingham Public Works crews are going around repairing and cleaning out inlets around the city. This is making sure water can properly flow in and not cause back ups, but for some flooding prone areas, the city is going underground and checking for drainage infrastructure issues.

“The inlets just help the water get to our system, but our system as a whole, is like any other system in the United States, aging,” Director of Birmingham’s Capital Projects Denise Bell said. “We actually secured a company, to actually go in to drainage systems in particular areas to see ‘ok, what is it that we are missing, is there a collapsed pipe?’”

There looking at areas with known flooding problems. Bell said it’s going to cost the city around $400,000 to $500,000 for a deeper analysis of four to five different spots.

“The issue may not be where the flood event took place,” Bell said. “The issue may be further along in the piping system. Close to the St. Vincent’s Hospital area, that area we are actually doing a deeper dive into that system to see exactly if there is a clogged pipe or a collapsed pipe along that entire stretch.”

“Not every area has the same issue,” Bell said. “It’s a matter of us taking a concentrated area, doing the study, doing an analysis, and then putting it together.”

If you get flooding on your street or in your yard, it could be part of these issues with the drainage system.

“Your issue may be part of a bigger issue,” Bell said. “We need to attack the issue that is causing flooding in your neighborhood, along your street, or your yard. But, it could be a part of a bigger issue for that area.”

City crews are also working to address the historic flooding on Messer Highway.

“We have actually started to look at a design or an analysis with a local consultant to understand what is the issue,” Bell said. “They will be modeling hydrology and completing environmental assessments in that area, along the piping system, to see exactly what that issue is. We have to tackle the bigger issues, so you and your neighbor will actually benefit from that repair or replacement.”

The city is now finalizing the contract with the company that is going to go underground and check the pipping system. That contract should be complete next month.

