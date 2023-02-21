LawCall
Center Point teacher wites her first children’s book

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindergarten teacher Amelia Maxwell is doing more than just giving her students the experience of learning from books, she is writing about it. The Center Point Elementary teacher has just authored her first children’s book “Hugs are Contagious.”

“Kids have experienced a lot and they can relate to so much,” said Maxwell. “It has not been easy and yet I wanted kids to see that life, while it can be stressful can also be sweet and fun. And I think this book shows that.”

Maxwell joined WBRC-TV FOX6 News at Noon to discuss why she decided to write the book.

WBRC FOX6 News

