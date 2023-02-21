LawCall
Birmingham police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect

Birmingham PD looking for robbery suspect
Birmingham PD looking for robbery suspect(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a robbery and they need your help identifying a suspect.

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, officers were called to Ensley Seafood located at 2116 Carson Road.

When they arrived at the location, officers say an employee told them two adult males arrived at the restaurant on foot. Police were told one of the men entered the business and pointed a gun at an employee while demanding money.

Police say the robbers were unsuccessful and fled the location on foot.

One of the suspects police are looking for is in the photo above.

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, you can call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers could lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

