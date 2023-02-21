Birmingham Business Alliance advocating for economic growth, supporting funding towards Birmingham Southern College

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Southern College is still fighting to keep it’s doors open, asking the state for $37.5 million to avoid closure this fall.

The school is getting strong support from the Birmingham Business Alliance as they plan to head to Montgomery for the next legislative session.

Officials with the Birmingham Business Alliance said they are focusing on issues like infrastructure development for economic growth, like utilizing properties in the Brownfield neighborhood and securing funding to complete the Northern Beltline Project.

“One of our lead agenda options is Brownfield,” Birmingham Business Alliance’s President of Chamber and Lead Public Policy and Advocacy Nan Baldwin said. “That is under-utilized properties, so we are focusing on making sure we can get some of those sites developed for recruitment and economic development. So, when businesses are looking at this area, they will have some sites to look at.”

“Another priority is the Northern Beltline” Baldwin said. “Making sure that the funding utilized for that is used to help finish and complete the Northern Beltline. So, when we talk about infrastructure, we talk about growing this area geographically, as well as from an economic standpoint.”

Baldwin said their lobbyist will also be fighting for funding for Birmingham Southern College.

“We support their efforts to seek funding from the state,” Baldwin said. “We’re in the business of trying to grow the economy and grow Birmingham. Birmingham Southern College is one of those assets that can help Birmingham grow. We have a lot of leaders that come from Birmingham Southern. It’s important that we retain that institution and we would do that for any institution is this area, support their efforts to seek funding.”

Baldwin said it’s important to make sure their is a pipeline between Birmingham’s education institutes and businesses.

“When businesses are recruited here, one of the things they look for is a talented workforce,” Baldwin said. “Birmingham Southern is a part of that pipeline, making sure we have a talented and educated workforce. That is why it is important for us to retain them.”

The legislative session starts March 7.

“We take those issues to Montgomery,” Baldwin said. “We work with elected officials to help educate them on what issues are and the facts are around those issues, in hopes that they will pass legislation that supports those efforts.”

Birmingham Southern College is asking the state for $37.5 million. $12.5 million would be from the American Rescue Plan Act and $17.5 million would come from the state’s education trust fund.

