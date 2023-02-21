Answers regarding the death of Tony Mitchell could be over a year away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has been almost a month since the death of Walker County Jail detainee Tony Mitchell, but at the moment the coroner has not shared an official report.

Mitchell’s family attorney Jon Goldfarb shared this statement on the matter:

“No report has been released. I do not know when it will be released. Even though there is an autopsy the coroner is charged with determining the cause of death. I do not know what the holdup is. I don’t know about test results. His body temperature was 72 degrees, so I don’t understand how that could not be the cause of his death. It will be a long fight. It is hard to predict what is next because we are all in such uncharted territory with the what has happened in this case.”

Mitchell was arrested by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12 and died just two weeks later. The lawsuit filed by Goldfarb’s firm alleges Mitchell died from hypothermia after being placed inside a freezer at the jail.

This past weekend dozens of protestors gathered outside the Walker County Jail demanding justice and answers regarding the death of Mitchell.

Mitchell’s family is now suing the sheriff and handful of employees for the alleged abuse and neglect that led to their loved one’s death.

We are now gaining some insight on just how long it may take for the cases to make their way through the court systems.

Former judge John Carroll says there are two possible avenues in the legal system, but neither one will be quick in a case that includes disturbing allegations.

“The first is the criminal side, so the matters being investigated by the FBI. If the FBI were to determine a crime was committed, they would then go to the U.S. Attorney’s office here in Birmingham. Consult with the justice department to see if charges ought to be brought,” said Carroll.

He stresses those investigations vary in length but believes if evidence of wrongdoing is found, a trial is still a long way down the road.

“I think you’re talking about even under the best of conditions about a year before the case were to get to trial, assuming the FBI decides that crimes were committed.”

The family may still seek justice another way. Carroll says if they pursue things on the civil side, Mitchell’s relatives would be suing any individuals involved. However, the wait for a trial will likely be even longer.

“Civil cases are still a little backed up because of COVID. Criminal cases take precedence, so you’ll be in a long discovery period where they were gathering facts, motions are filed, issues are presented so I think you are talking about a trial in 18 months or so.”

Carroll said nothing will happen quickly in this case and that is partially done to ensure each side has a real opportunity to present their side of the case.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.