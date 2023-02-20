Univ. of Ala. basketball success translating into big sales for Alabama Express

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been said many times, many ways - a rising tide lifts all boats! That’s especially been true lately with Alabama basketball.

Sporting an overall record of 23-4, Tide basketball remains atop the SEC standings and number 2 in the country, according to the Associated Press.

Businesses such as Alabama Express have seen a marked increase in Tide roundball sales, the best in years, according to David Jones.

“We have noticed a big increase in basketball memorabilia. On weekends we have a home basketball game is a great weekend in sales, we’ve got jerseys and things like everyone else but pride like football, now you got pride in the basketball team. They’re just great and they’re gonna win it all,” said Alabama Express owner David Jones.

You have to admire David Jones’ confidence. Jones says his biggest seller so far is the youth basketball jerseys.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.