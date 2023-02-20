UADM raises more than $201,000 for Children’s of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama Dance Marathon raised $201,413 over the past year for Children’s of Alabama. Now in its 12th year, UADM has raised more than $2 million total for Children’s.

This year’s total was revealed during UADM’s annual BAMAthon event, which is a 13-hour long dance marathon.

“BAMAthon is an important day for UADM as it brings together students from all across campus to fundraise one more day, play games, dance like a kid and celebrate the miracles made at Children’s of Alabama each day,” said Meredith Prescott, UADM’s president. “Each year, the total reveal, no matter the amount, represents the passion and love more than a thousand college students have for a purpose bigger than themselves.”

