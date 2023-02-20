LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UA-Tuscaloosa Police Team Up To Form Precinct On The Strip

The new precinct is located at University Boulevard and Campus Drive.
The new precinct is located at University Boulevard and Campus Drive.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -A first for the University of Alabama Police Department. There now stands a UA-Tuscaloosa Police Precinct Station at the corner of University Boulevard and Campus Drive.


embed google maps on website

This is a joint effort by UA police and Tuscaloosa Police and the precinct is located right in the heart of the Strip.

UA and Tuscaloosa Police say they often hold conversations with business owners on how they can improve security. It’s important to point the precinct at this location is only temporary. A permanent location is in the works and it, too, will be located on the Strip.

Police say the recent murder of a woman that allegedly involved former UA basketball player Darius Miles and another man just one block away played a major role in moving the project forward.

“We were looking for any opportunity that we can capitalize on to increase safety. Unfortunately, in the national news you see what happens everyday and it can happen anytime, anywhere. I would say out of the meetings of course that being in the national spotlight.. it contributed to us doing this,” said Chad Stephens, Captain of Operations For the University of Alabama Police Department.

Captain Stephens says they will likely remain at the temporary location for several months before the permanent spot is up and running.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doster Chenault has been missing since leaving his Calera home at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Calera police locate missing teen
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Source: WBRC video
ALDOT to close portions of I-20/59 near Arkadelphia Rd. on Tuesday
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

80 players in all will be drafted from a pool of 3,000 candidates.
USFL Holding First-Ever College Draft
Source: WBRC video
Tuscaloosa family has rare type of twins, making for 4 kids under 2
Creating A Plan For Discussing Hillcrest HS Diversity Concerns
More community meetings planned over Hillcrest High School concerns
Creating A Plan For Discussing Hillcrest HS Diversity Concerns
Creating A Plan For Discussing Hillcrest HS Diversity Concerns