UA-Tuscaloosa Police Team Up To Form Precinct On The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -A first for the University of Alabama Police Department. There now stands a UA-Tuscaloosa Police Precinct Station at the corner of University Boulevard and Campus Drive.

This is a joint effort by UA police and Tuscaloosa Police and the precinct is located right in the heart of the Strip.

UA and Tuscaloosa Police say they often hold conversations with business owners on how they can improve security. It’s important to point the precinct at this location is only temporary. A permanent location is in the works and it, too, will be located on the Strip.

Police say the recent murder of a woman that allegedly involved former UA basketball player Darius Miles and another man just one block away played a major role in moving the project forward.

“We were looking for any opportunity that we can capitalize on to increase safety. Unfortunately, in the national news you see what happens everyday and it can happen anytime, anywhere. I would say out of the meetings of course that being in the national spotlight.. it contributed to us doing this,” said Chad Stephens, Captain of Operations For the University of Alabama Police Department.

Captain Stephens says they will likely remain at the temporary location for several months before the permanent spot is up and running.

