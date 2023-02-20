Tuscaloosa couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One Tuscaloosa couple went from a family of two to a family of six in less than two years.

Britney and Frankie Alba welcomed their second set of identical twins, Lydia and Lynlee, this past November. Britney found out she was pregnant with the girls six months after delivering their first set of identical twins, Levi and Luka.

Lydia and Lynlee are MoMo twins, meaning in the womb, they shared the same placenta and amitotic sac. It is a rare and high risk pregnancy, resulting in less than one percent of births in the United States.

“Concern set in. We realized it wasn’t just another set of twins, but a high-risk pregnancy,” said Britney.

At 24 weeks, MoMo twins develop a risk for cord entanglement that can result in a still birth. Because of this, Britney was checked into UAB at 24 weeks so doctors could monitor the twins. Britney spent 50 days in the hospital with Frankie traveling between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, so they could spend time together and with the boys.

“It was definitely a very challenging time in our lives and in our marriage, but it was definitely worth it,” said Frankie.

At 32 weeks, Britney delivered the girls by C-section. Following some time in the NICU, the girls are now at home with Mom, Dad and their brothers.

“After all that time in the hospital, it didn’t seem real like it was actually going to happen. And then when it actually happened and we were all home, it was surreal,” said Britney.

The couple is thankful for their faith, community and families for helping them through Britney’s pregnancy.

“We love it, we love the time with our family and we cherish every moment,” said Frankie.

