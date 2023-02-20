LawCall
Tornado memory pushes Stillman College student to help others

By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Stillman College student is making his mark in the world already and the city of Selma will never forget him.

You’re about to learn why.

Arick Evans is all of 21, majoring in criminal justice at Stillman College, and in between his studies, he remembered Selma.

Evans took it upon himself to start a relief drive for Selma, one of several places across Alabama struck hard by the January 12, 2023 tornado.

Evans says he’s collected two truck loads of supplies for storm survivors in Selma and had initially planned to end the relief drive by the first of February, but decided to extend the drive because the donations just kept coming his way.

“It makes me feel warm knowing that I can help out other people. Since I came to Stillman, I always wanted to find a platform to help out different people in different innovative ways,” said Evans.

“I think what Arick is doing is absolutely selfless, very altruistic for him to consider somebody else during such an unprecedented time,” said faculty member Thomas Davis of the Academic Success Program at Stillman College.

You may wonder where did Evans get the heart to do this? He was just a youngster in Mississippi when he heard about the 2011 Tuscaloosa tornado and never forgot.

