Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigating fraudulent use of credit card in Inverness area stores

Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of credit card fraud.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for man accused of credit card fraud.(Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fraudulent use of a credit card at multiple stores in the Inverness area.

Police say the fraud occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

The person of interest, as well as his vehicle, are in the Facebook post below:

Shelby County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.(Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

If you can help identify this person, or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Sgt. Chris Curenton at 205-670-6173, or call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

