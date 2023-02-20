LawCall
Police: 5 shot, including child, along New Orleans parade route

Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in...
Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in critical condition.
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say five people were shot along a Mardi Gras parade route in uptown New Orleans, prompting the Krewe of Bacchus to stop.

The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street, WVUE reports. Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men.

EMS transported at least four of the victims to the hospital for treatment. Police say one of the victims is in critical condition.

One person was initially detained at the scene in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

