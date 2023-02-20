‘No words’: Family remembers 4 lost in Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Old Kingston community was one of the hardest hit by the EF-3 tornado that ripped through Autauga County on Jan. 12. Of the seven people killed in the community, four were from the same family.

Robert Gardner Jr , 70, and Deanna Marie Gardner , 59, were killed in the 800 block of Sandy Ridge Road. They lived in the same home.

Christopher Allen Corbin Jr, 46, and Tessa Celeste Desmet, 21, were killed in the 1000 block of Sandy Ridge Road. According to the Autauga County Sheriff’s office, they lived in the same home and were related to Gardner and Corbin.

“The absolute hardest four or five weeks of my life,” said Brittany Gardner, daughter of Robert Gardner.

“There’s really no words to put into what we have been through in the last month,” said Carrie Lucas, daughter of Robert Gardner. “It’s been hard, it’s been a ball of emotions, it’s been busy.”

The sisters told their family members who died all lived in mobile homes. They said their father always felt safe on the property.

“I’ve always heard him say, ‘well now if the weather gets bad, y’all just come on down here, y’all are safe down here,’ and they weren’t,” Lucas said.

Brittany Gardner lived on the property. On the day of the storm, she and her children were going to seek shelter with her father and stepmother but made a last-minute decision to leave the ranch. A decision she says saved their lives.

“I know for sure that me and my kids wouldn’t be here,” Brittany Gardner said. ‘When we got home, the tree from our front yard was laying across mine and my husband’s bed, where my two youngest had been sitting.”

Carrie and her husband were among those who searched in the woods to find their loved ones after the storm hit.

“My husband was with the group of volunteers that found my dad and stepmom. He was not with the group on the front part that found the other two,” Lucas said.

The horror the family has endured is not shaping how they remember their family. The sisters said their father, who went by Bob, loved motorcycles, horses, and spending time with his grandkids outdoors.

“He would give you the shirt off his back,” Lucas said.

Deanna loved cooking for her family.

“She had a heart as big as this world,” Gardner said.

Chris and Bob were very close and enjoyed working together on the property.

“Daddy said Chris was the son that he never had,” Gardner said.

Tessa radiated joy and loved animals.

“She was one of the sweetest people that I’ve ever met,” Gardner said.

The family says any threat of severe weather is now traumatic for them. They encourage everyone in the region to know where their safe place is.

“It’s important to know exactly where you’re going long before the storm even hits,” Lucas said.

There were four homes on the property. All of them were destroyed. The only one partially standing had another couple inside. They made it out but did sustain injuries.

The family is raising money to cover funeral expenses and lost property and is holding a tornado relief fundraiser on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Warehouse 231 in Montgomery.

If you would like to help the Gardner family, you can also make a donation to the following:

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.