Museum celebrates the history of Birmingham Industrial League

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Negro Southern League Museum hosted a history lesson on Saturday on the importance of Birmingham’s Industrial League.

Melvin Humes was one of the pioneers of the Negro Baseball League who also marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and played a part of the Civil Rights Movement in Birmingham.

He shared many of his experiences in the League and the difficulties he dealt with at that time.

But it wasn’t just men who represented the League. Women also played a significant role.

“There are actually a number of African-American women that played in the Negro Leagues,” said Alicia Johnson Williams, Director of the Negro Southern League Museum. “And, there’s a man who owned a team in New Jersey. Those types of stories are those untold stories that we know very little about, but need to be told. And their legacy needs to be saluted.”

The Negro Southern League Museum is open 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, visit birminghamnslm.org.

