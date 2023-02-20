LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Missing Auburn University student’s remains identified 47 years later

Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later
Missing Auburn Univ. student’s car found in Alabama 45 years later(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An Auburn University student was missing for 47 years. Now, investigators have new answers to decades-old questions.

Kyle Wade Clinkscales, a 22-year-old Auburn University student, went missing January 27, 1976. The Lagrange native was working at the Moose Club in LaGrange. He was driving back to Auburn and was never heard from or seen again.

On December 7, 2021, a car belonging to Clinkscales was recovered from a creek in Chambers County.

The 1974 Ford Pinto was transported to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and was processed by investigators the the Troup County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later
Missing Auburn student’s car, remains found 45 year later

Personal belongings of Clinkscales, along with skeletal remains, were recovered and those remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab for further examination.

On February 19, 2023, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Troup County Coroner’s Office that those remains were positively identified as that of Kyle Clinkscales.

At this time, an official report has not been completed or released by the GBI as it relates to a manner of death.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
Doster Chenault has been missing since leaving his Calera home at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Calera police locate missing teen
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Source: WBRC video
ALDOT to close portions of I-20/59 near Arkadelphia Rd. on Tuesday
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

Doster Chenault has been missing since leaving his Calera home at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Calera police locate missing teen
Free college application week
LIST: College application fees waived during Free App Week
Robert and Deanna Gardner pose for a picture. The couple was killed by an EF-3 tornado on Jan....
‘No words’: Family remembers 4 lost in Autauga County tornado
First Alert Weather - Morning Update 2/20
First Alert Weather - Morning Update 2/20
Source: WBRC video
Soulful Sunday at Birmingham Public Library