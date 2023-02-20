Jefferson County Dept. of Health warns flu season isn’t over

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning from the Jefferson County Department of Health: flu season is not over.

The state’s flu surveillance map is showing a lot of flu activity still circulating throughout Jefferson County.

County health leaders said the flu season may be winding down soon, but it’s too early to let your guard down.

Medical Director of Disease Control for JCDH Dr. Wesley Willeford said flu continues to circulate throughout the state, specifically in Jefferson County.

The latest surveillance map from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows Jefferson County with significant flu activity.

“It looks at a couple of things: influenza-like activity, and what that means is people coming to the doctor’s office for symptoms and syndromes that look like flu. And then the second part is looking over the past three weeks, the number of tests that are being confirmed positive for flu,” Dr. Willeford explained.

He said Jefferson County is a densely populated area compared to others across the state making it easier for flu to spread.

But he said flu activity is nowhere near the high levels we saw back in the fall.

“So, my hope is that we’re really on the downslope of this and we’re not going to be seeing too much more. Now, does that mean that it’s impossible to get the flu in the next few weeks? No, you certainly could get the flu and you take some precautions to avoid that,” Dr. Willeford said.

Precautions like staying at home when you’re not feeling well, and washing your hands often.

But Dr. Willeford said it’s a little too late for a flu shot unless you’re in a particularly vulnerable group.

“Someone over the age of 65, someone with a weakened immune system, someone with chronic lung issues, you know, there’s probably still some benefit to be derived from it,” Dr. Willeford said.

He added that masking is also a viable option to prevent getting the flu.

You may remember that flu was almost non-existent during the pandemic, and Dr. Willeford said that’s because we were all wearing masks during that time.

