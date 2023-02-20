Homebuilders say lumber prices seem to be easing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A little bit of good news if you’re planning to build a house or start some home improvement projects soon: lumber prices are starting to ease.

Analysts say lumber fell 24 percent last week.

The lower price of lumber is a sign of improvement offering some hope to homebuilders.

But as lumber prices are starting to ease, local builders said the cost of other building materials is rising.

Joshua Dean, the owner of Precision Homecrafters, said the price of lumber has been especially volatile in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts said lumber futures are down right now because demand is down with fewer people working on home improvement projects and building new homes.

But Dean said the price of many of the other home building materials like drywall, concrete, and metals, are steadily increasing—and supply chain issues are still impacting home builders.

He said building a new home is still quite expensive right now, but the benefits might outweigh the costs.

“A house that’s built today performs way better, way better. It’s a healthier house. It’s a safer house, and it’s a more efficient house than anything that’s in the existing market. And so, if you do think about buying a house, do your research. Don’t rush into any decision and know that it’s still a very solid decision you know to proceed with moving forward,” Dean explained.

Dean, and several other builders from central Alabama, went to Washington, D.C. to lobby lawmakers about the rising price of lumber.

The National Association of Home Builders is calling on domestic lumber producers to ramp up production to ease growing shortages, which might also help with prices.

