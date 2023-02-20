First Alert for warm and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Presidents Day! We are starting out this Monday morning with slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday. Most of us are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It’s slightly cooler in east Alabama where some locations have cooled into the low to mid 40s. We are dealing with a little bit of wind from the southwest this morning at 5-10 mph. It will likely end up breezy this afternoon and evening with winds picking up at 10-20 mph with isolated gusts near 25 mph. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy and dry. We will likely remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, but I think we’ll stay dry during the daylight hours. We are looking at temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for isolated showers late this evening. The best chance for isolated showers will likely occur in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, and Etowah counties after 7 PM. If you have any evening plans, plan for a mostly cloudy sky with isolated showers possible. Temperatures will likely remain in the mid 60s at 7-8 PM.

Scattered Showers Possible Tonight into Tuesday: A weak front will likely stall across the northern half of Alabama tonight into tomorrow. We will introduce a 40% chance for scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm tonight. We could wake up with scattered showers and an isolated storm tomorrow morning for areas along and north of I-20. Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are looking at another chance for widely scattered showers Tuesday afternoon as the stalled front lifts northwards as a warm front. We will hold on to a 40% chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm tomorrow with highs in the lower 70s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph with a mostly cloudy sky. Severe weather is not expected tomorrow, but an isolated storm capable of producing lightning and gusty winds up to 30 mph can’t be ruled out.

Next Big Thing: Spring-like weather is the big story this week. We have a chance to tie or possibly break record highs Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. We will likely start Wednesday morning off dry with temperatures in the lower 60s. Wednesday will end up mostly cloudy and breezy with southerly winds at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 25 mph. With southerly flow, temperatures will likely climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The increasing winds will be due to another system sweeping into the Southeast Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. This system will likely remain to our northwest, so rain chances appear limited at 30% Wednesday night. A strong storm will be possible in Tennessee and Mississippi, but I doubt we’ll have any significant impacts as the energy remains to our north. The unusually warm temperatures will continue into Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. No doubt we’ll see pollen levels increase this week, so be ready if you suffer with allergies. Tree pollen will be the dominant threat over the next 30-60 days.

Slightly Cooler Friday: A weak cold front is forecast to sweep through our area Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will trend cooler Friday morning with lows in the upper 50s. We’ll likely see highs in the mid 60s Friday afternoon with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Weekend Forecast: If you are making weekend plans, Saturday is shaping up to be the driest day of the weekend. Temperatures will likely remain above average this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70s. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower Saturday, but rain chances may increase to 40% Sunday as a cold front impacts our area. I really don’t see any signs of significant rainfall across Central Alabama over the next five to seven days. Our best rain days will be tomorrow and Sunday.

