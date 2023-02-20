Carbon Hill PD investigating dog attack that left 1 person injured

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - The Carbon Hill Police Department is investigating after a group of dogs attacked one person over the weekend.

The attack was captured on a security camera across the street.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. THE VIDEO BELOW COULD BE HARD FOR SOME PEOPLE TO WATCH

The person who provided the footage says the person attacked in the video was a female and she ended up going to the hospital.

According to police, reports outlining the events have been turned over to the Walker County Animal Control Officer.

Criminal charges may be possible after all the evidence is reviewed.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as we learn more information.

