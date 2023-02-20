LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham PD investigating 3 teens shot at vacation rental

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says three teens were shot early Sunday morning, Feb. 19.

According to BPD officers were called to the 400 block of 86th Street South around 12:35 a.m. for a person shot. At the scene, a short-term vacation rental, officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers put a tourniquet on an 18-year-old victim before he was taken to UAB Hospital. A 17-year-old victim was also taken to UAB according to BPD. Officers say a third victim, a 16-year-old, was taken to the hospital by a separate vehicle.

BPD says none of the victims’ injuries are life-threatening.

According to BPD, a preliminary investigation suggests a party was happening at the vacation rental at the time of the shooting. It is unknown if any adults or parents were there.

BPD says there are currently no suspects in custody. This is an active investigation.

Anyone who has information about this case, please contact the BPD Felony Assault Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doster Chenault has been missing since leaving his Calera home at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Calera police locate missing teen
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Source: WBRC video
ALDOT to close portions of I-20/59 near Arkadelphia Rd. on Tuesday
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend

Latest News

The new precinct is located at University Boulevard and Campus Drive.
Univ. of Ala. PD, Tuscaloosa Police team up to form precinct on The Strip
Tuscaloosa gets new police precinct
Tuscaloosa gets new police precinct
Say yes to the prom dress
Say yes to the prom dress
Source: WBRC video
Tornado memory pushes Stillman College student to help others