Birmingham PD investigating 3 teens shot at vacation rental

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says three teens were shot early Sunday morning, Feb. 19.

According to BPD officers were called to the 400 block of 86th Street South around 12:35 a.m. for a person shot. At the scene, a short-term vacation rental, officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers put a tourniquet on an 18-year-old victim before he was taken to UAB Hospital. A 17-year-old victim was also taken to UAB according to BPD. Officers say a third victim, a 16-year-old, was taken to the hospital by a separate vehicle.

BPD says none of the victims’ injuries are life-threatening.

According to BPD, a preliminary investigation suggests a party was happening at the vacation rental at the time of the shooting. It is unknown if any adults or parents were there.

BPD says there are currently no suspects in custody. This is an active investigation.

Anyone who has information about this case, please contact the BPD Felony Assault Unit at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

