UAB nurse providing families with an emotional gift

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A nurse at UAB is helping family member through the grieving process by giving them a unique gift – their loved one’s last EKG.

Felicia Vaugh is a nurse at UAB’S Center for Palliative and Supportive Care and says it’s an emotional place to work. Wanting to provide grief support sparked Heartbeat in a Bottle that now hundreds carry with them because of her.

KB Bush learned a lot from her mom.

“Everywhere I go, I see her in the kind acts that other people do,” Bush said.

Her mother had complications during brain surgery and then had a major stroke. She spent four days at the Palliative Care unit before she died.

“She was all about kindness and I just feel like that entire experience, that kindness that she carried with her for her whole life, was pushed out into the world and reflected back at us,” Bush said.

But, before her mother passed, nurse Vaugh presented KB and her family with a special gift.

“I present them with this heartbeat in a bottle so they can carry around their loved one’s last recorded heartbeat,” Vaugh said.

It’s a simple act of kindness tied to a string that Felicia and her team have been creating for over a year now.

“It has a little print out of the EKG with her name and a tag with her name, the date an the time that they took it,” Bush explained.

After meeting a patient who had kids similar to her kids’ age, Vaugh wanted to do something special for the husband and two boys left behind.

“I remember seeing a Pinterest of a nurse who had cleaned out a medicine bottle and had put the patient’s telemetry strip that they were hooked onto and put it in a bottle,” Vaugh said. “I thought, ‘We can do that.’”

They have no made over 700 of these gifts for families. It’s an emotional thing for people seeing their loved ones for the last time, but one that Vaugh knows is making a difference.

“I don’t think I could stop making them now knowing how much happiness it has brought to people,” she said.

Vaugh says people asks how to donate to the project but she tells them not worry about it. It’s something she does out of happiness.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.