LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

HBCU students needed for a paid internship in Birmingham

HBCU students needed for a paid internship in Birmingham
HBCU students needed for a paid internship in Birmingham(Coca-Cola United)
By Russell Jones
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Coca-Cola Bottling Company United is looking for students of historically Black colleges and universities to apply for their Pay It Forward Program.

The week-long event provides students with first-hand experience in sales, packaging, production, marketing and much more.

One of the main goals of Pay It Forward is to teach the students, to put it simply, how to go to work.

Organizers say students also learn how to network with others and grasp vital skills that will prepare them for the job market.

Students selected will also receive $2,000 after completing the week-long internship.

For more information on how to apply click this link.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Why are car tag prices up this year?
Why are Alabama car tag prices so high this year?
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
Backpack catches fire at University of Alabama Student Center
State AG weighs in on Tony Mitchell case
Alabama Attorney General prepared to move forward if needed, as FBI investigates disturbing abuse allegations inside the Walker County Jail
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says
Source: WBRC video
Alabama Attorney General questions state release of nearly 400 inmates; says majority are violent offenders

Latest News

Sidewalk hosting Black Lens Film Week
Sidewalk hosts Black Lens Film Festival
Source: WBRC video
Friends, family, protesters mourn death of man in Walker County Jail
Source: WBRC video
History of Birmingham's Industrial League
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Afternoon Update