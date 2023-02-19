FIRST ALERT: Clear, cool this morning, warming up by afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Overnight, A weak weather system moved across the region to the northwest bringing more clouds but leaving dry conditions with temperatures several degrees warmer than Saturday, with morning lows well above freezing. Temperatures by afternoon will top 60 degrees, a little above average for February.

For the remainder of the weekend and into the upcoming week a ridge of high pressure will stretch from the Gulf into the Caribbean High pressure will also extend from the Southern Atlantic States southwest into the Gulf. This will translate into partly cloudy skies this afternoon with dry conditions and winds from the south at 5-10 mph. This week will be marked by above average to near record setting warm temperatures with a few chances for returning rain which will begin Tuesday with limited rain chances for much of the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

There may, in fact, be a few thunderstorms embedded with the Tuesday showers as the warm, more moist southerly flow of air coupled with a stalled front provide the ingredients for a few storms, but severe storms are not expected. The front will remain stalled to the north with another wave of disturbed weather moving across the region Wednesday. The only chance for any additional thunderstorm development would be in Northwest Alabama but the parameters for such development appear limited.

This area of low pressure will allow a cool front to move through the area Thursday night into Friday. This front could again stall across the region or possibly move further south. This scenario will lead to isolated-to-limited rain chances for the end of the week and into Saturday.

Finally, minor flooding is forecast along portions of the Black Warrior and Tombigbee Rivers through Monday evening. If you approach areas where water covers the road turn around. Don’t drown.

