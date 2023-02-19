LawCall
Deadly double shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning

By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - the Montgomery Police are investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of one and injured another on Sunday morning.

According to MPD, at about 10:48 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4300 block of Longleaf Drive in reference to a subject shot.

Upon arrival, authorities located an adult male who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police located an additional adult male victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information is available for release in connection to this ongoing investigation.

