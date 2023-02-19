Calera police searching for missing teen
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Doster Chenault is 16 years old and was last seen leaving his Calera home around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
He was wearing the clothes seen in the picture above and driving a red Mazda pickup truck.
If anyone has any information about Doster’s whereabouts, please contact the Calera Police Department at (205) 668-3505.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.