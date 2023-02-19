Calera police searching for missing teen

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Doster Chenault is 16 years old and was last seen leaving his Calera home around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He was wearing the clothes seen in the picture above and driving a red Mazda pickup truck.

Authorities say Doster was last seen driving this red Mazda pickup truck. (Calera Police Department)

If anyone has any information about Doster’s whereabouts, please contact the Calera Police Department at (205) 668-3505.

