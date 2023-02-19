LawCall
Calera police searching for missing teen

Doster Chenault has been missing since leaving his Calera home at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Doster Chenault has been missing since leaving his Calera home at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Doster Chenault is 16 years old and was last seen leaving his Calera home around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He was wearing the clothes seen in the picture above and driving a red Mazda pickup truck.

Authorities say Doster was last seen driving this red Mazda pickup truck.
Authorities say Doster was last seen driving this red Mazda pickup truck.

If anyone has any information about Doster’s whereabouts, please contact the Calera Police Department at (205) 668-3505.

