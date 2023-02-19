ALDOT to close portions of I-20/59 near Arkadelphia Rd. on Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers on Interstate 20/59 could be facing some delays next Tuesday as road work gets underway.

Two lanes at a time will be closed at Arkadelphia Road beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. for surveys.

The work is because of a previous issue that is over a decade old. Back in 2009, WBRC reported a sinkhole that opened up near Arkadelphia Road near the interstate.

ALDOT repaired the issue at the time, but they want to make sure those repairs continue to work adequately. They’re going to need to close down two northbound and southbound lanes for a portion of Tuesday. Northbound will go fist and then southbound.

They will not, however, be doing it during the busiest stretch of the day and impacting rush hour traffic for drivers driving to and from the office.

They are going to be surveying, making sure the levels of the road haven’t dropped any and resheeting the road if necessary.

“We won’t start until after rush hour and we should be out before rush hour begins in the afternoon,” said ALDOT spokesman Dejarvis Leonard. “So, it shouldn’t be any major issues. It would help if motorists would avoid that area.”

ALDOT stressed that all roads should be reopened by 3 p.m., so it shouldn’t affect the afternoon commute.

