What’s next on Northport’s School Feasibility study?

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - With the resounding defeat earlier this week of the Tuscaloosa County proposed property tax hike, WBRC is on your side finding what the status is on Northport starting its own school district. The idea has been tossed around for 10 years and it is still very much on the table right now.

Northport city leaders say they are still collecting information, gathering data on what it would take to create their own school district.

Just three days ago, Tuscaloosa County voters defeated the proposal to raise their own property tax for county schools. Northport officials say the tax defeat has not and will not factor in any decision whether to proceed with starting their school system.

“We don’t consider this affecting our decision one way or the other. The tax vote did not deter us. That didn’t have any impact on us and our pursuit of a school system and we’re still moving forward. We’re just being very methodical about it,” said Northport city councilwoman Jamie Dykes.

Dykes says they need about six more months to collect all the necessary information with the final decision being left up to Northport residents.

